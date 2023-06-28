Police in Allen, Texas, released body cam footage Wednesday showing an officer shooting and killing the May 6 outlet mall mass shooter.

Breitbart News reported that eight people were killed in the outlet mall attack, then the shooter was taken out by an officer who was on scene for an unrelated call.

Body cam footage of the incident was subsequently released.

Watch the video here (WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO):

On June 28, the Allen Police Department noted that a grand jury found actions of the officer to be justified under Texas law:

On Monday, June 26 the Texas Rangers, along with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, presented evidence to a grand jury of the Allen Police Department’s use of force that occurred on May 6, 2023 at the Allen Premium Outlets. The Allen Police Department supports the grand jury process as an independent review of incidents involving the use of deadly force by police officers. After reviewing the facts of the investigation, the grand jury returned a “no bill” on Tuesday, June 27 which indicates that the use of force was justified under Texas law. The Allen Police Department appreciates the hard work of the grand jury, Texas Rangers and the District Attorney’s Office by ensuring a process that helps promote accountability, community involvement and transparency. Following the grand jury’s decision, the department is releasing footage from the body camera worn by the officer who first responded to the gunfire.

Allen police chief Brian Harvey commented, “This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation. The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

