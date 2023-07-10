Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb (D) blamed the Sunday morning shooting that wounded nine people on constitutional carry and Ohio Republicans and called for the state legislature to give him the ability to enact more gun control.

The Cleveland shooting took place in the Warehouse District around 2:30 a.m. The shooter fled the scene after opening fire, as Breitbart News reported.

There were no fatalities.

Mayor Bibb commented on the incident, saying, “Last summer, the Republican-led legislature in Columbus passed Senate Bill 215,” NBC News showed.

He suggested an “uptick” in violence across the state from SB 215, the bill which took away the mandate that law-abiding citizens had to get a permit from the state government before carrying a gun for self-defense.

Bibb did not mention that CBS News listed Cleveland was the city with the tenth highest murder rate in American in 2019 — three years before constitutional carry took effect in Ohio.

But Bibb did blame Republicans, saying, “We need Republicans in Columbus to give us mayors more tools to get guns off our streets. I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night. … I’m sick and tired of Republicans blaming us, as mayors, for violent crime.”

