Nine people were injured when a gunman opened fire on a group of people in Cleveland, Ohio, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

ABC News reported a group of people was standing outside in Cleveland’s Warehouse District when began shooting at them. The suspect fled the scene after firing the shots and there were no fatalities.

NBC News noted the shooting suspect is still on the loose.

The Cleveland Police Department used a Facebook post to indicate law enforcement is scouring surveillance video to try to gain a description of the suspect.

They noted a reward of $5,000 “may be available” for any information leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

Breitbart News reported that 18 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Democrat-run Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

A suspect on a scooter carried out four separate shootings in Democrat-run New York City on Saturday. He wounded three people and killed one.