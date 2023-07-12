Memphis Surgeon Allegedly Shot, Killed by Patient in Exam Room

Memphis surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot and killed in an exam room Tuesday afternoon by a patient who had allegedly been threatening him.

The Daily Mail reported the shooting occurred at the Campbell Clinic at 2 p.m.

WREG noted police indicated “only two people were involved in the shooting,” the Mauck and the patient.

The patient was captured outside the clinic five minutes after the incident.

Campbell Clinic released a statement Tuesday night:

Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic. We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer. During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able. We have decided to close all Campbell Clinic locations tomorrow, July 12 and will communicate the reopening of all facilities at a later time. We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation. Our priorities remain Faith, Family and Patient Care. At this time, we ask for your prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said, “This appears to be a one-on-one interaction that occurred within an exam room. This was not a mass shooting situation.”

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Mauck leaves behind a wife and two children.

