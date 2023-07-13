Alleged Memphis Killer ID’d, Used Handgun to Shoot Surgeon 3 Times

The alleged attacker who fatally shot Memphis surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck in an exam room Tuesday has been identified and police indicate the assailant used a handgun.

Breitbart News reportedMauck was shot and killed around 2 p.m. by a patient who had allegedly threatened him. He was shot in exam room in the Campbell Clinic.

The alleged attacker was captured outside the cline about five minutes after the shooting occurred.

Late Wednesday, WMC noted that the attacker used a handgun to kill Mauck, who was found “with a gunshot wound in his neck, another in his chest and a third in his upper abdomen.”

By examining paperwork in the exam room police were able to identify the alleged attacker as 29-year-old Larry Pickens.

BREAKING: We are learning more about yesterday's fatal shooting. https://t.co/bN9MmZpSpE pic.twitter.com/06J0BCaFnF — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) July 12, 2023

The New York Post pointed out when police arrested Pickens he had a backpack which contained “an empty pistol and two empty magazines.”

Pickens has been “charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.” His bail is $1.2 million.

Last week, Mauck was named Memphis Magazine’s 2023 Top Doctor. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.