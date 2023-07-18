The mother of Ohio State Football player Carnell Tate was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported the drive-by shooting, noting that one person was killed and four others wounded. But the identity of the deceased was not known at that time.

Late Monday afternoon NBC 5 noted that the deceased was Ashley Griggs (pictured, top), mother of Ohio State Football player Carnell Tate.

Griggs was with a group of people who “had gathered in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard after a Marshall High School reunion” Sunday morning around 2 a.m. Someone opened fire on the group from inside a passing car, shooting Griggs multiple times.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Breitbart News pointed out at least 37 people shot Friday into Sunday afternoon in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago, three of them fatally.

The Chicag0 Sun-Times homicide database shows 317 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 17, 2023.

