A 26-year-old man in Polk County, Florida, reportedly shot and killed his pregnant transgender partner and the baby the partner was carrying on Friday around 7 p.m.

Newsweek reported Riley John Groover allegedly shot his transgender partner, 21-year-old Camdyn Rider, in front of numerous witnesses and then killed himself.

Rider was eight months pregnant and the baby died in the shooting as well.

WTSP quoted Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd commenting on the incident, saying, “This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of a 21-year-old [person] who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby.”

Judd made clear “family members and neighbors” tried to intervene when it was evident Groover had become enraged, but their intervention was to no avail.

The incident is being investigated as a “domestic-related double murder-suicide.”

