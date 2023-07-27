Probation Absconder Shot, Killed by North Carolina Homeowner

A Rockingham County, North Carolina, man who absconded from probation was shot and killed by a homeowner Tuesday morning while allegedly trying to make entry into a storage building on the homeowner’s property.

MyFox8 reported that officers responded to call about a shooting at 4:29 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived at a home in “the 4600 block of White Rock Road” to find Christopher Jay Peche shot and fatally wounded.

WXII 12 noted that the homeowner indicated he had awoken “to someone on their property approaching their back door.” The homeowner grabbed a gun and went to investigate.

Once outside, the homeowner heard noises coming from near his storage building. He went toward the noise and found Peche allegedly trying to break in. He confronted Peche, ultimately shooting him.

Police indicate the homeowner has been cooperative and no charges have been filed against him.

