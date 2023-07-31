Apartment Resident Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder in Atlanta

An apartment resident shot and killed an alleged intruder around 1 a.m. Monday morning in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta’s News First noted the police believed the incident was “a burglary gone horribly wrong.” A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and police think he may have tried to break into the apartment.

FOX 5 reported police had made contact with the 26-year-old earlier in the night and he allegedly claimed he resided in one of the apartments.

He was described as “belligerent” at the time and was shot and killed by an apartment resident some time later.

The focus of the investigation is now to ascertain whether the deceased was an actual resident who was trying to get into the wrong apartment or whether he was attempting to make entry in order to burglarize.

