The L.A. Clippers’ Amir Coffey was arrested Sunday around 2:30 a.m. and charged with firearm possession after police allegedly found a loaded gun in a vehicle in which he was riding.

Coffey allegedly admitted the gun was his, TMZ Sports reported.

He was booked into jail just after 5:00 a.m. and “released four hours later on his own recognizance.”

Outkick noted the charge is a misdemeanor and Coffey will be returning for a court appearance sometime during the month of August.

Another person in the same vehicle as Coffey received a marijuana charge.

California has the most stringent gun controls in the nation. Those controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, a red flag law, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, regulations on firearms Democrats describe as “ghost guns,” a ban on open carry, a permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among other things.

Despite the myriad gun controls, more than 17% of our nation’s homicides occurred in California in 2021.

