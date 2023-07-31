Clippers’ Amir Coffey Arrested for Firearm Possession in Gun-Controlled Los Angeles

Clippers Magic Basketball Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) pushes the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
The L.A. Clippers’ Amir Coffey was arrested Sunday around 2:30 a.m. and charged with firearm possession after police allegedly found a loaded gun in a vehicle in which he was riding.

Coffey allegedly admitted the gun was his, TMZ Sports reported.

He was booked into jail just after 5:00 a.m. and “released four hours later on his own recognizance.”

Outkick noted the charge is a misdemeanor and Coffey will be returning for a court appearance sometime during the month of August.

Another person in the same vehicle as Coffey received a marijuana charge.

California has the most stringent gun controls in the nation. Those controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, a red flag law, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, regulations on firearms Democrats describe as “ghost guns,” a ban on open carry, a permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among other things.

Despite the myriad gun controls, more than 17% of our nation’s homicides occurred in California in 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

