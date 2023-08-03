Democrats Urge Speaker McCarthy to Allow Gun Control Vote

Democrats in the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force are pressing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) to allow gun control legislation to come to the floor for a vote.

The Hill reported that the Democrats refer to their proposed bills as “gun violence prevention legislation.”

When the House recessed one day early without any votes on gun control, the Democrats on the task force sent a letter to McCarthy, which said, “We are disappointed that Republican leadership cancelled votes in July with so many pressing issues facing our country. Foremost amongst those is the gun violence crisis that is the leading cause of death for children in America.”

They added, “As Members of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, we call on you to schedule votes on gun violence prevention legislation as soon as possible this year.”

The gun controls Democrats pursued thus far this year include an “assault weapons” ban, expanded background checks, and a lengthening of the time the FBI has to conduct a background check.

Ironically, California has an “assault weapons” ban, expanded background checks, and a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases. California also had more firearm-related homicides than any other state during the calendar year 2021.

Breitbart News noted that 17 percent of the annual firearm murders in the United States in 2021 occurred in gun-controlled California.

