Chicago: At Least 25 Shot Friday Through Sunday Afternoon

At least 25 people were shot, six of them fatally, Friday through Sunday afternoon in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of the shooting fatalities was an eight-year-old girl named Sarabi Medina.

She was “in the 3500-block of North Long Avenue” when a man who was “known to police” walked up to a group of people and opened fire around 9:40 p.m. After shooting at the people, he shot Medina in the head. She had just returned home with her father after getting ice cream.

Medina was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Just after midnight Sunday, a 19-year-old “in the 2900-block of South State Street” was shot in the face and fatally wounded. Within minutes of that shooting, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot. The 18-year-old survived the incident, but the 20-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

Around 2 a.m., a man who has yet to be identified was shot “in the 12100-block of South Ashland Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the head and killed “in the 7100 block of South May Street” around 1 p.m. Sunday, and 15 minutes later, a 35-year-old was shot in the chest and killed while in a home “in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue.”

Mayor Johnson campaigned on a defund the police platform, but the Truth About Guns pointed out that he has increased the size of the police detail that protects him and his family.

Lori Lightfoot had a sizeable force of 90 officers on her protective detail, and Johnson has increased that number to 149.

