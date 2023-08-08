Gun-Controlled Washington, DC, on Pace for Deadliest Year in 2 Decades

Gun-controlled, Democrat-run Washington, DC, is witnessing a surge in murders that is putting it on pace to record its deadliest year in two decades.

Three homicides over the weekend brought the city’s total for this year to 161, which represents “a 28 percent increase over this time in 2022,” the Washington Post noted.

Jamila White chairs the Advisory Neighborhood Commission for the area in which the latest three murders occurred and claims city officials are not responding to the commission’s suggestions on how to fix things.

White said, “Our voices and our solutions are not being acted upon. The community has been doing what it can. The community is in survival mode.”

The DCist reported on August 2 that U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, a Biden appointee, assured the city’s residents his office is working with police to focus on a small group of people who they believe are behind the killing and mayhem.

The outlet pointed to “a 2022 study…[which] found that as few as 500 identifiable people, many of them involved in neighborhood crews or cliques, are responsible for 70% of the city’s shootings.” That small group comprises those on whom Graves is focused.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, points out Washington, DC, has universal background checks, gun owner licensing, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, firearm registration, waiting periods for gun purchases, gun storage laws, and many other gun controls.

These same controls have also failed to stop shootings in California.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.