Alleged Intruder Strips Naked, Flees After Being Shot by Homeowner

Louisiana suspect
An alleged Hammond, Louisiana, intruder took off all his clothes and fled after being shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning.

The alleged intruder, 23-year-old Samael Raynaldo Moloando-Lael, forced his way into a mobile home where he allegedly “[assaulted] a guest in the mobile home,” WDSU reported.

The homeowner intervened, shooting Moloando-Lael in the leg.

WWLTV noted that Moloando-Lael removed all his clothes after being shot, then “fled, shattering a nearby window of a vehicle in an attempt to barricade himself inside.”

He was arrested and treated for a gunshot wound and for cuts sustained from the broken glass.

Moloando-Lael was placed in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and charged with second degree burglary, vehicle burglary, resisting arrest, and home invasion.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office indicated that Moloando-Lael admitted to taking narcotics prior to the home invasion.

