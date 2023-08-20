Good Samaritan Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Assaulted Elderly Man

On Sunday, Fox News reported about a good Samaritan who shot a suspect who allegedly knocked out an elderly man in a Texas barbeque restaurant.

The incident occurred shortly after noon on August 14, and the armed patron was a concealed carry permit holder.

The suspect, Kevin Craig Anderson, allegedly entered the restaurant in a “harassing manner…[and] aggressively approached several customers inside the store,” according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LSCO noted that Anderson entered the restroom at the restaurant and started “assaulting an elderly male knocking him unconscious onto the tile floor and continued assaulting him.” At that point the concealed carry permit holder intervened and Anderson allegedly began attacking him as well.

The permit holder then fired at Anderson, striking him in the arm.

Anderson fled the restaurant and drove away, but was later found by law enforcement pulled over on “the shoulder of IH-45.” He was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

Breitbart News pointed out that a concealed carry permit holder in Michigan shot an alleged convenience store robber last week. The permit holder had a six-pack of beer in one hand and a pistol in the other when he shot the suspect.

