Surveillance video has been released showing a Cassopolis, Michigan, convenience store customer with a six-pack of beer in one hand and a pistol in the other opening fire on an alleged robber.

The suspect, 35-year-old Cordelius Anthony Martin, allegedly pulled a mask over his face and announced a robbery, WOOD TV reported.

Martin was allegedly armed with a box cutter.

The customer pulled a gun and fired a total of seven shots. The alleged robber was wounded “in the arm, back and face.”

Watch video here:

The customer has a valid concealed carry handgun permit.

The store clerk commented on the customer’s actions, saying, ““He saved my life.”

The alleged robber, a convicted felon, lived through the incident and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.