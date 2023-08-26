7 Injured During Shooting in Heavily Gun Controlled Massachusetts

Seven people were injured during a shooting Saturday morning during the Boston Caribbean Carnival celebration in heavily gun controlled Massachusetts.

Shots rang out around 7:45 a.m. “on Talbot Avenue near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue,” WCVB reported.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and numerous firearms recovered.

FOX News noted that the Boston Herald indicated “there is a history of violent incidents that have taken place around Caribbean festivals in Boston and Cambridge.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranked Massachusetts the number six state in the nation for gun control strength. Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, gave the state an A- for gun control.

Massachusetts has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, gun owner licensing, and gun storage laws, among other controls.

