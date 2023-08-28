San Francisco Restaurant Bans Armed Police to Keep Patrons ‘Safer’

San Francisco’s Reem’s California is prohibiting on-duty police officers from entering their restaurant while armed.

KRON4 reported Reem’s “implemented a policy that bans armed police officers from entering the business located at 2901 Mission St.”

The policy came into wider view last week, after a San Francisco police officer was denied service.

The San Francisco POA explained the incident on X:

NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military. pic.twitter.com/0cDzEV0D68 — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

The restaurant used an Instagram post to explain that they put the policy in place in order to show solidarity with minorities and…to keep people “safer.”

San Francisco POA used another X post claiming that Reem’s California did not put up a sign by the door announcing their policy, so the officer walked in unaware.

San Francisco POA said, “We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment—on or off duty.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.