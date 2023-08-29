Elvis Presley’s Smith & Wesson Revolver Sells for $200K at Auction

Elvis Presley’s prized Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver sold at auction for $199,750 after the gun was expected to sell for under $100,000.

TMZ reported that Presley’s revolver is customized — via gold and silver inlays — with a Betsy Ross flag, “five-pointed stars and a bald eagle,” as well as the Liberty Bell. Near the end of the barrel, on both sides of the gun, is a gold inlay that reads, “1776-1976.”

The Daily Mail noted there is “a gold-embossed minuteman flanked by two silver stars” on the left side of the revolver. There is an 18 carat gold inlay in the front sight.

The revolver was ordered especially for Presley by Hiram’s of California and he was given the Smith & Wesson revolver in November 1976, which was less than a year before his August 16, 1977, death.

Presley had approximately 37 guns, including the revolver, and a machine gun at the time of his death.

