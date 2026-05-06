A special forces veteran wanted for second degree attempted murder was found dead Wednesday in woods “several miles from his home,” according to CNN.

Preliminary findings indicate the cause of death of the veteran, Craig Berry, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and it is thought that “he likely died not long after he fled early on May 1.”

NBC News reported a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service, which said, “We can confirm Craig Mark Berry is deceased and no longer a threat to the public.”

Breitbart News reported that Berry was wanted for allegedly shooting his wife on Friday. Law enforcement described him as “armed and dangerous,” noting that he was armed with a handgun and extra ammunition.

Berry is believed to have shot his wife as she fled their Dover, Tennessee, home. His wife survived the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.