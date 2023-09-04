2 Adults, 2 Children Dead After Reported Shooting/House Fire

Two adults and two children were found dead following a house fire Saturday morning that came on the heels of reports of a shooting in gun-controlled Seattle, Washington.

An 11-year-old was able to escape the house and call for help. Officers who arrived on scene found the house ablaze and the entries into the home barricaded shut, KIRO 7 reported.

ABC News noted that the firefighters brought the blaze under control, after which the bodies of two adults and two children were found inside.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death for the four victims is not yet known, CBS News pointed out.

