New Mexico Governor Defiant as Calls for Impeachment Grow

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) was defiant Sunday after another state representative, Stefani Lord (R – Sandia Park), called for impeachment over the issue of an order banning concealed carry.

Grisham issued her order Friday, September 8, and it went into effect the same day, Breitbart News reported. The order prohibits the carry of handguns in public, whether openly or concealed, and the prohibition applies to concealed carry permit holders as well.

Breitbart News noted that New Mexico state Rep. John Block (R) responded to the order by calling for the governor’s impeachment on X, saying, “Impeach and remove Lujan Grisham. We even have Elon behind us on this!”

On September 10, KRQE noted that Lord was also calling for Grisham’s impeachment.

Lord said, “We made an oath, which is a promise that we swear that we’re going to uphold the Constitution, the rights of New Mexicans, and she threw that right out the window.”

She added, “I was completely shocked and taken by surprise that she would do such a gross overreach and completely violate the constitution.”

Grisham stood defiant against Block and Lord’s calls for impeachment, using a post on X to say:

We need to do everything we can to protect our kids and our communities from the scourge of gun violence. The fact is: these legislators have no plan. As governor, it’s my job to take action and put New Mexicans’ safety first — not complain about problems we are elected to solve.

Two lawsuits have already been filed over Grisham’s order. One suit was filed by the National Association of Gun Rights and the other by Gun Owners of America.

