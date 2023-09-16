Homeowner Shoots Murder Suspect to Protect Family

A Fayette County, Georgia, homeowner shot and wounded a murder suspect during an alleged home invasion just prior to 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

FOX 5 reported that the homeowner called police to tell them he believed there was someone in his home.

Moments later, the homeowner armed himself with a gun and confronted the alleged intruder in the basement. The alleged intruder was armed with a knife.

The homeowner retreated to a position on the second floor of the home to keep his family safe. The alleged intruder then came upstairs toward the homeowner and the homeowner shot him.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb described what transpired after the homeowner took up a position to protect his family:

There, he took his stand as the subject made his way up to the second floor. [He] made the comment, something to the effect of, “You’re going to have to kill me.” When the resident fired a second shot. That was about the time the deputies got there. From [what] we can tell, he was coming down the stairway with a second gunshot wound.

The alleged intruder was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds.

WSB-TV noted that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office “believes that the suspect could be related to a string of crimes, including homicide, out of state.”

He is believed to have stabbed a 77-year-old woman to death in Ohio on September 9, 2023.

