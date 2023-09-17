Deputy Ambushed, Shot to Death in Gun-Controlled California

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed, shot and killed, in Palmdale while inside his police vehicle Saturday night around 6 p.m.

KTLA reported Clinkunbroomer was on duty in his vehicle “near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Avenue Q” when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire.

A citizen ran to the victim’s vehicle to check on his condition and discovered he was unconscious.

Clinkunbroomer was transported to a hospital where he died.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

FOX 11 noted Clinkunbroomer was parked outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s station when someone in another vehicle openced fire.

LA County sheriff Robert Luna asked the public to help law enforcement identify/locate the shooter: “”We really need your help. We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street.”

Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged four days prior to being ambushed.

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union and Democrat lawmakers are currently pushing even more controls.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out California was No. 1 for gun control and, according to the FBI, No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” as well.

