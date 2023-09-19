Resident Shoots, Kills One Alleged Intruder, Wounds a Second

A Melbourne, Florida, apartment resident shot and killed one alleged intruder and wounded a second around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Other residents in the apartment complex heard “police cars screaming in” early Sunday morning, WESH reported.

Police indicated a number of suspects had forced their way into an apartment and the resident opened fire on them, killing one and wounding another.

No precise count on the number of suspects was provided.

Sarah Goodman has a relative who lives in the apartment complex and Goodman reacted to the incident, saying, “I mean, I’m a proud Second Amendment person myself. So if you invade my home, I’m going to protect my space.”

FOX 35 noted that the Melbourne Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

