WATCH: Chicago Man Gets Carjacked While Other Drivers Just Pass By

carjacking
Getty Images Plus
AWR Hawkins

Video making the rounds on social media shows a Chicago man being carjacked while other drivers just pass by as if it were any other time or day in the city.

X user @CPD1617Scanner posted video of the incident on the social media platform. The videos shows two cars, both of which contained alleged armed carjackers, pinning a driver’s vehicle against the edge of the road in order to take it. 

As the carjacking unfolded, other drivers simply passed by.

FOX News reported the incident. “The crime took place at night and the victim was idling with his lights on when, seemingly out of nowhere, an SUV and a sedan coming from the opposite direction serve [sic] across several lanes of traffic and envelop the vehicle, blocking a potential escape,” the outlet said.  “The front-seat passenger of the SUV, angled in front of the victim’s vehicle, then exits and points a firearm directly at the victim.”

CWBChicago noted that the carjacking occurred in an area of the city, Wicker Park, where eight separate robberies had occurred in a 30 minute time frame earlier in the day.
Breitbart News pointed out nearly 20 people were shot Friday into Sunday night alone during the past weekend in Chicago.
