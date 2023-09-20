WATCH: Chicago Man Gets Carjacked While Other Drivers Just Pass By

Video making the rounds on social media shows a Chicago man being carjacked while other drivers just pass by as if it were any other time or day in the city.

X user @CPD1617Scanner posted video of the incident on the social media platform. The videos shows two cars, both of which contained alleged armed carjackers, pinning a driver’s vehicle against the edge of the road in order to take it.

As the carjacking unfolded, other drivers simply passed by.

Dramatic video shows the moment a man is carjacked by 2 carloads of armed men near Wabansia and Western on September 2, 2023 in #Chicago The man was boxed in and subsequently forced to the ground by the armed men and they proceeded to take his car and his belongings. https://t.co/XGj9Mht5cX pic.twitter.com/nFnikZAhZo — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 19, 2023

FOX News reported the incident. “The crime took place at night and the victim was idling with his lights on when, seemingly out of nowhere, an SUV and a sedan coming from the opposite direction serve [sic] across several lanes of traffic and envelop the vehicle, blocking a potential escape,” the outlet said. “The front-seat passenger of the SUV, angled in front of the victim’s vehicle, then exits and points a firearm directly at the victim.”

CWBChicago noted that the carjacking occurred in an area of the city, Wicker Park, where eight separate robberies had occurred in a 30 minute time frame earlier in the day.