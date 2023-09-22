While announcing the launch of an executive level gun control office–the Office of Gun Violence Prevention–President Joe Biden called again for a ban on “assault weapons” and said, “If you need 80 shots in a magazine you shouldn’t own a gun.”

On September 19, 2023, Breitbart News reported Biden’s plans to launch the executive gun control office and, on September 21, 2023, noted that he had tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead it.

In announcing the launch of the office on Friday from the Rose Garden, Biden referenced the gun control Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) worked with Democrats to help secure in the summer of 2022.

He then stressed that he is not finished pursuing gun control, and spoke of securing again the federal “assault weapons” ban which was in place from 1994 to 2004. That ban included a prohibition on “high capacity” magazines as well.

Biden then said, “‘If you need 80 shots in a magazine you shouldn’t own a gun.”

On June 23, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Biden claimed, “No one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds, unless you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests or something.”

