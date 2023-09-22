A Las Vegas elderly man’s son opened fire on alleged masked intruders at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, killing one and wounding another.

The Las Vegas Review reported the two alleged intruders tried to gain entry through the back door of the 70-year-old man’s residence, and his son, who is aged 50, opened fire.

One of the alleged intruders, a man in his twenties, died in the backyard, and the second fled the scene in a gray sedan. Minutes later, police received a call of a gray sedan driving recklessly, followed by a report that the sedan had been involved in an accident. “When the driver of the gray car exited the vehicle, he was wearing dark clothing and had a gunshot wound in his lower leg that was not life-threatening.”

The driver was arrested in connection with the alleged home intrusion after going to the hospital.

KTNV noted that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking into area burglaries “to see if there are any possible connections” to the two alleged intruders.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.