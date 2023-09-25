Former President Donald Trump posed with a commemorative Glock handgun while in South Carolina ahead of a campaign speech.

President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/7EiJsEOPFF — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 25, 2023

The Glock which caught Trump’s eye appears to have a threaded barrel, which means it is suppressor-ready. The specific pistol was CERAKOTED to commemorate his presidency.

An X user, @ericspracklen, noted that he believes he owns the same gun, which has “Trump 45th” emblazoned on one side of the slide and “Keep America Great” on the other.

Spracklen posted close-up photos of his pistol:

Leading up to the 2016 election, Trump campaigned on the value of concealed carry and on June 7, 2015, Breitbart News reported that Trump was a lifetime member of the NRA and a concealed carry permit holder.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note that while Donald Trump said “I want to buy one,” he did not ultimately purchase the weapon he posed with.

