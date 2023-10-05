Philadelphia District Attorney (DA) Larry Krasner wants judges to weigh cases against looters on an individual basis and restrain themselves from being too hard on “fundamentally law-abiding” looters.

Krasner is a progressive with ties to billionaire George Soros. In 2017, WHYY reported that Soros gave nearly $1.7 million to Krasner’s campaign, helping him secure the DA office he currently holds.

In the wake of the highly publicized scenes of looting that occurred in Philly during past weeks, Krasner is now asking judges to keep in mind that the looters are not all the same; that some of them are actually “law-abiding,” FOX News noted.

Krasner said, “We’re going to prosecute people in an even-handed way. We’re not going to let any judge — who thinks there is a caste system, and some people get better treatment than others — we’re not going to let any judge disturb the peace of this city.”

He added, “We’ll look carefully to see whether this is a one-off situation and they’re fundamentally law-abiding people, hold them accountable one way; or whether they are criminals, and they’re all about taking advantage of some sort of unrest for their own benefit, and they will be prosecuted another way.”

On Monday, Philadelphia Magazine observed that Krasner may be “walking back” some of the recent arrests of alleged looters.

The magazine quoted Krasner saying, “A large number of them are young. They are between the ages of 18 and 25. In general, what we’re seeing is that most of them have no criminal record or a minimal criminal record. … There are certainly some people in this group who are much more concerning than others. … Part of our task will be to make sure we do individual justice in each one of these cases.”

