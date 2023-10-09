At Least 44 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 44 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 19 were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, with two fatalities.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of weekend shooting victims had reached at least 44.

Eight people were injured in one shooting that occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, near Blum Restaurant and Bar.

ABC 7 pointed out the shooting occurred “only hours before the Chicago Marathon was set to begin.”

The wounded consisted of men and women and four of the shooting victims were critical. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly is pushing to have Blum Restaurant and Bar closed. He believes the establishment draws in people likely to be involved in shootings.

He said, “These late hour nightclubs are a blight on River North, many catering to gangbangers, drug dealers and gun toting patrons….How many more people need to get shot before the city steps up to the plate and starts shutting down these bad operators?”

The Sun-Times observed that 455 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through October 8, 2023.

