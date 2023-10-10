10,000 Assault Rifles Being Distributed to Israeli Civilian Security Teams

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced Tuesday that 10,000 assault rifles are being purchased and distributed to civilian security teams in communities along the country’s borders.

On October 8, Breitbart News reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to distribute weapons and ammunition to communities near the Gaza border.

Ben Gvir also made it clear he wants an IDF representative designated to work with “local leaders” in the area near the Gaza border, in order to maximize the use of the armed citizenry.

Now the Times of Israel noted that Ben Gvir’s “ministry is purchasing 10,000 rifles to arm civilian security teams, specifically those in towns close to Israel’s borders around the country.”

Bulletproof vests and helmets will also be distributed.

The decision to distribute the rifles and equipment came after some civilian security teams reported they could fight off Hamas attacks like the one that occurred Saturday night.

Ben Gvir said:

We will turn the world upside down so that towns are protected. I have given instructions for massively arming the civilian security teams to provide solutions for towns and cities, and so as not to leave towns unprotected, preparations will be made for a Guardian of the Walls 2.

Hamas has kidnapped Israeli women, gone door-to-door to kill Israelis in their homes, ambushed and killed Israeli drivers on streets and highways, and committed atrocities against Israeli children. By October 10, the Associated Press observed that the death toll from Hamas’ attacks on Israel has “risen to above 1,000.”

