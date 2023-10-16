Alleged Intruder in Critical Condition After Female Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder in Hollywood Hills, California, is in critical condition after a female homeowner opened fire on him Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

The woman saw the alleged intruder in her backyard and saw him allegedly make his way to a back door and try to enter the home, FOX 11 reported.

The woman asked the alleged intruder stop but he refused to comply. The woman said he kept reaching into his pocket, leading her to believe he had a weapon, so she opened fire on him.

KTLA noted the LAPD indicated “a preliminary investigation revealed that a man in his 30s was pushing on the back door of the home to get in.”

The alleged intruder was conscious when first responders arrived and was transported to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

