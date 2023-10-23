At Least 26 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 26 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News observed that at least 14 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night alone in Chicago.

By Sunday night, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of shooting victims had reached at least 26, with two additional shooting fatalities.

One of the shooting incidents, which is still under investigation, occurred Saturday night between a Walgreens employee and an man who allegedly entered the store and produced a gun.

WGN-TV noted that the 26-year-old employee received a graze wound to his chest while “the offender sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, head, abdomen and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.”

At least 21 people were shot during the previous weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago, three of them fatally.

The Sun-Times indicated that 477 people have been killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, through October 22, 2023.

