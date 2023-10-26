Maine Governor: 18 Killed, 13 Injured in Wednesday Shootings

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) confirmed Thursday that 18 people were killed and 13 people were injured in the shootings in Lewiston.

On Wednesday night, the number of dead in the heinous attacks had been reported as high as 22 and early reports suggested dozens wounded, as Breitbart News reported.

Gov. Mills pledged during a press conference to use all resources to locate the perpetrator of the shootings and bring him to justice.

Maine State Police Col. William Ross provided a timeline on the Wednesday night shootings, noting the first shooting occurred at the Sparetime Recreation center just before 7 p.m.

Roughly ten minutes later, calls came in about a shooting in Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

He noted seven people were killed at Sparetime Recreation and eight were killed at Schemengees. Three others, transported to hospitals later succumbed to their wounds, brining the total number of deceased to 18.

CNN’s Coates: Maine Shooter Picked ‘Soft Targets’ Where He Didn’t Think He’d Get a Response, Didn’t Pick a Gun Range

Ross said, “Ten of these victims still need to be identified at this time.”

Arrest Warrants have been issued for Robert Card and Ross stressed he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Breitbart News noted various reports indicating Card had recently had mental health issues, including hearing voices in his head.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.