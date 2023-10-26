Robert Card, the person of interest being pursued by law enforcement in Maine, “recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices,” according to the Sun Journal.

Breitbart News reported law enforcement identified 40-year-old Card as a person of interest Wednesday night and CNN noted law enforcement indicated Card is “a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserves.”

At least 22 people were reportedly killed Wednesday in separate alleged shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

A manhunt for Card was underway Wednesday night and the Sun Journal observed “by Thursday morning, more than 100 state and federal law enforcement officials were participating in the manhunt for Card.”

WATCH: CNN’s Coates — Maine Shooter Picked ‘Soft Targets’ Where He Didn’t Think He’d Get a Response, Didn’t Pick a Gun Range

Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss released an alert that stated, “There is an active shooter situation in the city of Lewiston. Law enforcement is asking people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked.”

Moss also indicated, “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please call 911.”

CNN pointed out that Card “recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine.”

