Report: Suspect Sought After at Least 22 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Maine

At least 22 people were reportedly killed Wednesday in separate alleged shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Update: The Sun Journal and CNN are now reporting that there were only two shooting locations: Sparetime Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

The Sun Journal reported that the first shooting occurred at Sparetime Recreation shortly after 7 p.m. and the second at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

A third shooting reportedly occurred at a Walmart Distribution Center about one hour after the Sparetime Recreation shooting.

According to the Sun Journal, Walmart issued a statement late on Wednesday saying: “There was no shooting on Walmart’s property. The distribution center was locked down and police searched the facility. They did not find anything and no one was hurt.”

NBC News listed the fatalities at 22, with “dozens wounded.”

Police are looking for a “suspect for identification,” allegedly armed with a rifle.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the suspect being sought:

BREAKING: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office releases suspect photo in Lewiston, Maine 'active shooter' investigation; seeking public help to identify individual in these photos pic.twitter.com/Mibq5I2WFg — Steve Bottari (@WMURSteve) October 26, 2023

Please contact the Lewiston Police at 513-3001 ext.. 3327 if you recognize this vehicle. It is believed that the front bumper may be painted black. Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in the photos.

