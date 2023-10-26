Maine Has Yellow Flag Law, Allows Temporary Confiscation of Guns

While gun controllers like Shannon Watts react to Wednesday’s shootings by pushing a red flag law for Maine, it should be noted that the state already has a yellow flag law.

A yellow flag law allows police to petition to have an individual’s guns removed.

On July 1, 2022, Maine Public Radio focused on the state’s yellow flag law, suggesting it “could be a model for gun control” and noting the law had been used 22 times to take away guns during the previous two years.

On Thursday, FOX News guest Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector, noted that Robert Card, the person of interest in the Maine shootings, had allegedly threatened to attack a military base.

Mauro asked, “That is criminal, did that go to the police? You have to ask what the circumstances were because it looks like maybe some safeguards here didn’t click in.”

Watts and other gun controllers are pushing for Maine to adopt a red flag law but they are not mentioning that California’s red flag law has not ended mass shootings in that state. Moreover, Illinois’ red flag law has not ended the shootings that occur weekend after weekend in Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.