A person of Interest being sought in connection with the Wednesday night Lewiston, Maine, shootings has been identified as Robert Card, according to police.

CNN reports that law enforcement indicates Card is “a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserves.”

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that Card is 40-years-old.

Police indicated they believe they found Card’s car, “a white Subaru Outback.” The Subaru was discovered “near the Lisbon boat dock on Frost Hill Avenue near Route 196.”

Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss released an alert that stated, “There is an active shooter situation in the city of Lewiston. Law enforcement is asking people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked.”

Moss added, “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please call 911.”

Earlier, Breitbart News reported shootings occurred in multiple locations. NBC News noted at least 22 people were killed in the attacks.

