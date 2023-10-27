The bowling alley where Robert Card allegedly shot and killed 7 people has a sign on the front door announcing the premises are gun free.

The location, formerly called Sparetime Recreation, is now called Just-in-Time Bowling Alley.

John Lott Jr.’s Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) noted that the sign says, “We kindly ask that you refrain from bringing firearms in this building and we would appreciate it if you left them in your vehicle. Please keep our atmosphere family friendly.”

Card allegedly shot and killed one woman and six men inside the gun-free bowling alley on Wednesday night.

CPRC pointed out that only “about 6% of the mass public shootings occur in places where guns are allowed.” Gun-free zones and far and away attackers’ favorite places to strike.

On July 27, 2022, Breitbart News reported that during Congressional testimony, Gun Owners of America’s (GOA) Antonia Okafor said, “94 percent of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones.”

Breitbart News fact-checked Okafor’s statement and found it to be true, when “gun-free zones” are defined as “places where where general citizens couldn’t carry guns.”

