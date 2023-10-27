Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) apologized Thursday for not backing an “assault weapons” ban before Wednesday’s Lewiston attacks and pledged to support such legislation going forward.

He voiced his apology during a presser aired on MSNBC:

Golden did not mention the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice report which showed that the federal “assault weapons” ban, in force from 1994 to 2004, could not be credited with any reduction in crime.

He also omitted the fact that California has had an “assault weapons” ban since 1989, yet California was the number one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Additionally, even with an “assault weapons” ban on the books, more than 17 percent of annual U.S. gun murders occur in California.

