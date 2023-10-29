Police: Alleged Burglar Taken to Hospital After Accidentally Shooting Self

An alleged burglar in San Antonio, Texas, accidentally shot himself while fleeing the scene of the crime about 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The 18-year-old burglary suspect was fleeing the vehicle that had been burglarized and accidentally shot himself, News 4 San Antonio reported.

Police were called about two suspects allegedly breaking into cars, according to KENS5. When they arrived on scene, one of the two suspects had a gunshot wound to his leg and police determined that he had shot himself.

RELATED VIDEO — HOLD UP! Police Find Burglary Suspect in Atlanta Target, Arrest Him:

Atlanta Police Department

The alleged burglar was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Breitbart News reported that an alleged robber in Southwest Philadelphia was shot and killed Wednesday as he was reportedly taking money from a convenience store register and stuffing it into his pockets.

The alleged robber was pronounced dead 15 minutes after entering the store.

