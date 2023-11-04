President Joe Biden pushed “commonsense” gun control Friday outside the gun-free Just-in-Time bowling alley where the Maine shooter opened fire on October 25, 2023.

Breitbart News reported the bowling alley was a gun-free zone, which means it was an area of 100 percent gun control.

As Biden spoke, he omitted any mention of the gun-free zone or that the result of such zones is that law-abiding citizens cannot be armed for self-defense. However, he did push more gun control.

WATCH — Hawkins: “America Has a Gun-Free-Zone Problem”

ahawkins

USA Today noted Biden saying, “This is about about common sense – reasonable, responsible measures to protect our children, our families, our communities. Because regardless of our politics, this is about protecting our freedom to go to a bowling alley, restaurant, school, church, without being shot and killed.”

Gun control was part of Biden’s campaign throughout the 2016 presidential cycle and has been a consistent push during his time in the White House.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com