Joe Biden Pushes ‘Commonsense’ Gun Control Outside Gun-Free Zone Where Maine Shooter Opened Fire

US President Joe Biden speaks surrounded by first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response to the October 25, 2023 mass shooting in Lewinston, Maine, on November 3, 2023. The suspect in a mass shooting that killed 18 people in the US state of Maine was …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty
AWR Hawkins

President Joe Biden pushed “commonsense” gun control Friday outside the gun-free Just-in-Time bowling alley where the Maine shooter opened fire on October 25, 2023.

Breitbart News reported the bowling alley was a gun-free zone, which means it was an area of 100 percent gun control.

As Biden spoke, he omitted any mention of the gun-free zone or that the result of such zones is that law-abiding citizens cannot be armed for self-defense. However, he did push more gun control.

WATCH — Hawkins: “America Has a Gun-Free-Zone Problem”

ahawkins

USA Today noted Biden saying, “This is about about common sense – reasonable, responsible measures to protect our children, our families, our communities. Because regardless of our politics, this is about protecting our freedom to go to a bowling alley, restaurant, school, church, without being shot and killed.”

Gun control was part of Biden’s campaign throughout the 2016 presidential cycle and has been a consistent push during his time in the White House.

