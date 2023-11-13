15 Shot, Five Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday night around 8:30 p.m. “in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue.” A 36-year-old man was sitting in a car when another vehicle pulled along side him and someone in the second vehicle opened fire.

The 36-year-old was transported to a hospital where he died.

At 3 a.m. Saturday morning two men, a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old, were sitting in a car “in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue” when someone in another vehicle opened fire on them as well. Both men were shot multiple times, and the 31-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest around 2:50 p.m. “in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue.” He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and he later died.

Hours later, at 6:40 p.m., a 40-year-old man “in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue” was approached by someone who drew a gun and opened fire. The 40-year-old was transported to a hospital for his wounds and he died shortly thereafter.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday morning around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He was one of two individuals shot “in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue.”

The 22-year-old died later in a hospital.

The Sun-Times maintains a database that shows that 522 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through November 12, 2023.

