Father in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Street Preaching

A 26-year-old father of two was in critical condition after being shot in the head around 6:00 p.m. November 15, 2023, while street preaching in Glendale, Arizona.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that 26-year-old Hans Schmidt was standing on a corner “outside a Glendale church” when he was shot.

On Friday, November 17, Glendale Police spokeswoman Gina Winn gave an update on the incident. She said Schmidt was “standing on the Northwest corner of 51st Ave. and Peoria where he was preaching about a church service” when the attack occurred.

Police first believed Schmidt had been assaulted, but later determined he had been shot.

⁦@GlendaleAZPD⁩ spokeswoman Gina Winn hoping witnesses come forward leading to arrest of person who shot Veteran Hans Schmidt 51st Ave & Peoria. He was shot around 6pm Nov. 15th while standing on the corner peaching ,he remains in critical condition #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/D2oyAQ0V8l — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) November 17, 2023

Winn also said, “51st Avenue and Peoria is a very busy intersection, so we know for a fact that there were people within the area. There were vehicles driving within the area, so we believe there is somebody within the Valley that does know something about what happened. We believe there is someone in the Valley who knows what happened. If you saw an individual or vehicle, you’re asked to call the Glendale Police Department.”

Schmidt is a military medic, a husband, and “a father to two young children.”

USA Today noted that Schmidt is also outreach director at Victory Chapel.

