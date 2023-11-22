The journal of Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old Louisville mass shooter, has been released by law enforcement and it shows that he targeted “upper class white people” in hopes of securing more gun control.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department released documents containing entries from Sturgeon’s journal.

In an April 3, 2023, entry, he cited his frustration over the “climate disaster” and “gun access.”

Sturgeon wrote, “I have decided to make an impact. But because I was depressed and able to buy (guns?) they are gone. Perhaps this is the impact for change–upper class white people dying.”

On April 9, 2023, the day before the shooting, Sturgeon wrote: “This is not an accident. I’m sorry I had to lie all week, but this is something I have to do. It has all been planned, and it is flawed but I think it will work.”

Later in the paragraph he wrote, “I pray this can send a message to those in power that they are not invincible. I’m sorry for everything.”

The night before the attack Sturgeon wrote, “This is intentional. There is nothing anyone could have done.”

