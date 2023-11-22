Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio issued a permanent injunction Tuesday afternoon against Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114), which contained magazine capacity restrictions and a permit-to-purchase requirement for firearm buyers.

Raschio initially blocked the gun controls just days before they were to go into effect.

Breitbart News reported that Raschio issued a temporary restraining order against BM 114 on December 6, 2022, in a case filed by Gun Owners of America. In the aftermath of Raschio’s decision, Oregon police expressed concern that once the temporary restraining order ended, BM 114 could limit them to ten-round magazines and force them to get a permit in order to carry their firearms off-duty.

Following the December 6, 2o22, temporary restraining order, BM 114 spent months in state and federal courts and has now been blocked via a permanent injunction from Raschio.

Raschio found that BM 114 violated Oregon’s constitution.

He issued his decision at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying:

This court is preventing the undue burden of Ballot Measure 114 from being imposed on current, and prospective, gun owners who have a right to lawfully possess firearms for the purposes of defending themselves and the state against imminent threats of harm.

BREAKING GOF and @GunOwners just received a PERMANENT INJUNCTION in our case against Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114. This is a HUGE win in strong anti-gun territory! pic.twitter.com/qwFXT6Mvu5 — Gun Owners Foundation (@GunFoundation) November 21, 2023

The case is Arnold v. Kotek in Oregon’s Harney County Circuit Court.

