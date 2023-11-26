Three Palestinian Students Shot Saturday Night in Vermont

Three Palestinian students were shot Saturday evening in Burlington, Vermont, just before 6:30 p.m. while walking near the University of Vermont campus, according to reports.

ABC 7 pointed to a statement from the Institute for Middle East Understanding, identifying the three wounded students as “Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmad, a student at Trinity College in Connecticut.”

All students were reportedly in Burlington to visit a relative of one of the three. They were walking when approached by a man with a handgun who fired four shots. Two of the students were wounded in the torso and one in “lower extremities.”

FOX News quoted Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad saying, “Without speaking, [the alleged shooter] discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to the shooting with a post on X:

The shooter or possible shooters have not been apprehended.

