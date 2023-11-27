Woman Gets Marriage Proposal After Dropping Big Buck on Nebraska Hunt

Twenty-eight-year-old Samantha Camenzind received a marriage proposal after dropping a big buck on a hunt near Filley, Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Camenzind’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Cole Bures, gave her first shot on the “monster buck” earlier in November, and Camenzind made the shot count.

After Camenzind shot the deer, Bures told her he had brought along a professional photographer to capture the successful hunt. But as Camenzind and Bures approached the deer to take photos, Bures dropped to one knee and asked Camenzind to marry him. The professional photographer captured the moment.

Camenzind said “yes.”

She also said, “Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer.”

CBS News noted that Camenzind and Bures have been dating for three years and “one of the things the couple bonded over is their shared love of hunting.”

Bures said he was happy to see Camenzind harvest the deer: “I was just as excited as she was when she got it.”

