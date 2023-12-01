Remington Closing New York Plant, Which Opened in 1828

Renowned American shotgun maker Remington Arms is closing its facility in Ilion, New York, nearly 100 years after it opened.

CNY Central reported that the closure will be completed by early March 2024.

Remington sent a memo to Ilion employees, which said, “I am writing to inform you that RemArms, LLC has decided to close its entire operation at 14 Hoefler Avenue, NY 13357. The Company expects that operations at the Ilion Facility will conclude on or about March 4, 2024.”

The company has faced struggles with New York Democrats’ passage of gun control upon gun control.

News Channel 2 noted that New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo (R), Assemblyman Brian Miller (R), and Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R) released a joint statement in response to the announced closure. The statement said:

Remington’s reported decision to close its Ilion plant next year is concerning and unfortunate. This facility, which received investment from the state, employs many local residents. Unfortunately, like we have seen all too often in New York, burdensome regulations, crippling taxes and problematic energy and other policies continue to force businesses and companies to flee the state, taking jobs and livelihoods with them. We will continue to communicate with state and federal officials and work to help and assist the company’s employees and their families during this difficult time.

Remington, the largest employer in Ilion, will continue to make shotguns at its Huntsville, Alabama, location.

